This Patrick Mahomes Celebratory Heave Actually Reached the Upper Deck
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 17, 2021, 3:30 PM EST
Patrick Mahomes scored early in the Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns and was amped up. He celebrated by launching the ball into the upper deck at Arrowhead Stadium. No, really.
As Mahomes waltzed into the end zone on an option play to give the Chiefs a 6-0 lead with 9:11 left in the first quarter, he uncorked a throw into the upper deck. Check this out:
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were stunned, and Nantz later reported that the ball was caught way up there in the nosebleeds.
Here's a fan's angle of it:
While that's an impressive feat, Mahomes might want to save those bullets for the actual game. Don't strain yourself, Patty, you've got three-plus quarters left!
Still that was pretty incredible.