Patrick Mahomes and Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Celebrated Super Bowl LIV Win on the Field
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 02 2020
Patrick Mahomes just led the Kansas City Chiefs to a title at Super Bowl LIV and was named MVP of the big game in the process. After the game he celebrated on the field with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.
Cameras caught the pair together when the game ended, after she had been tweeting nonstop during it.
Ms. Matthews added her own pictures to the mix:
During the game, Matthews was fully supporting the Chiefs and her boyfriend:
Well, clearly these two crazy kids have one heck of an offseason ahead of them. First, they'll be headed to Disney World, then they'll have some time to relax, while the Chiefs come up with a monster contract extension for Mahomes.
Things are good for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews.