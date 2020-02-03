The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Patrick Mahomes and Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Celebrated Super Bowl LIV Win on the Field

By Ryan Phillips | Feb 02 2020

Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews celebrate Super Bowl LIV win | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes just led the Kansas City Chiefs to a title at Super Bowl LIV and was named MVP of the big game in the process. After the game he celebrated on the field with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

Cameras caught the pair together when the game ended, after she had been tweeting nonstop during it.

Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews | Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews | Elsa/Getty Images

Ms. Matthews added her own pictures to the mix:

LIVinnnnnnn?❤️ #chiefskingdom

During the game, Matthews was fully supporting the Chiefs and her boyfriend:

Well, clearly these two crazy kids have one heck of an offseason ahead of them. First, they'll be headed to Disney World, then they'll have some time to relax, while the Chiefs come up with a monster contract extension for Mahomes.

Things are good for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews.