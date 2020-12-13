Patrick Mahomes Took the Worst NFL Sack in Two Decades
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 13, 2020, 1:42 PM EST
Patrick Mahomes is having a rough time against the Miami Dolphins. Mahomes has thrown two interceptions and he took the worst sack we've seen in the NFL in more than two decades. All of that happened in the first quarter.
Here's Mahomes taking a 30-yard sack on third-and-12. The Chiefs would not go for it on fourth.
Sure, this kind of thing probably happens all the time in college or high school football, but how often does something this hilarious and embarrassing take place in the NFL? Well, the last person to do it is Stoney Case with the Arizona Cardinals in 1997.
Is there a single record that Patrick Mahomes will let others keep for themselves?