Patrick Cantlay Talks Tiger Woods Return, Bryson DeChambeau Bulk, Jack Nicklaus Attending Memorial and More
By Brian Giuffra | Jul 13 2020
Patrick Cantlay is one of the hottest golfers in the world right now, earning a T-11 and T-7 finish in his two starts since the PGA Tour resummed. He joined In My Bag to discuss this week's Memorial Tournament where he's the defending champion, Tiger Woods' return and why he's the favorite to win, Bryson DeChambeau bulking up and how that might impact the game and what it's like playing with no fans. He also confirmed he believes Jack Nicklaus will be at the tournament.
Below is the full video interview along with links to specific topics. Below that is a video featuring Cantlay and his father as part of his partnership with Marcus by Goldman Sachs.
00:30 - Hot start being overlooked
01:40 - Will Jack Nicklaus appear at The Memorial?
02:11 - Tiger Woods' chances at victory?
03:32 - How did he adjust to the long layoff
05:33 - What's it like playing with no fans?
06:39 - Why Cantlay didn't like the idea of being mic'd up
07:48 - Impact of Bryson DeChambeau bulking up
10:00 - Goldman Sachs Collaboration