Patrick Beverley: LeBron James is No Challenge Defensively
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 08 2020
LeBron James scored 28 points in the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-103, win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. LeBron was 7-of-17 from the field, 12-of-14 from the line and added nine assists. After the game, Clippers guard Patrick Beverely was asked about the challenge of facing LeBron James. Beverley, who had two points, one steal, three turnovers and was -16 in 26 minutes, dismissed the question before it was done being asked, saying it was "no challenge," multiple times.
This is probably gamesmanship as much as any of his on-court antics are, but Beverley is in the league because he plays hard and probably doesn't believe facing any opponent is a challenge defensively. So he could be lying to the press or himself. Only he knows.