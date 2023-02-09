Patrick Beverley Called Out Shams, Who Responded By Breaking News That He Was Traded
The Los Angeles Lakers traded Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Mo Bamba ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon. If you're keeping track of such things, Shams Charania tweeted the news first. This happened approximately 12.5 hours after Beverley tweeted, "I see Woj been in the gym. He giving Shams trouble this year."
You come at the king, you best not miss. Do we have any proof that Shams pressured the Lakers into both trading Beverley and giving him the scoop as a way to show him who truly runs the NBA rumor mill? Not really. The likely truth is that Shams was just able to turn a text into a tweet slightly faster than Woj here, but it's still famous last words for Beverley here.
Kind of like how he tweeted about being reunited with D'Angelo Russell the day before he was traded.
On top of all that, if the Magic don't give him a buyout so he can sign elsewhere, it will end his streak of being on a playoff team every year of his career. The L's are just stacking up right now.