Patrick Beverley Got the Last Laugh Against Damian Lillard
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 121-112, on Sunday evening. Things got interesting during the second quarter when trash talk between Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard got to the point where the Blazers guard said, "I'll beat your ass," while lining up to shoot a free throw. Beverley immediately stepped into the lane and had to be pulled away by teammates as the two continued talking.
This incident took place with the Blazers holding a two-point lead with 7:37 remaining in the second quarter. Portland proceeded to go on a 31-8 run, which gave them a 25-point lead at halftime. Did Patrick Beverley learn a lesson from this? Hell no. The Lakers outscored the Blazers 40-20 in the third quarter and 35-21 in the fourth. By the time all was said and done Beverley was walking around the court in Portland mocking Lillard's "Dame Time" celebration.
Lillard finished with 24 points on 5-of-17 shooting and the Blazers dropped to 21-25 on the season. It was Portland's third straight loss and eighth in their last 10 games. They're now below the Lakers in the standings, still on the outside looking in at the play-in tournament. It's the kind of loss that could make you reevaluate things.