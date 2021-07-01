Patrick Beverley Ejected After Shoving Chris Paul in the Back
Patrick Beverley lost his mind during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals and was ejected as a result.
Chris Paul hit a 3-pointer to give his Phoenix Suns a 118-92 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers with 5:49 left in the fourth quarter Wednesday night. He passed Beverley while walking off the court and the Clippers guard turned around and shoved Paul from behind, causing the veteran guard to tumble to the court.
It was a ridiculous moment and Beverley was rightly ejected and assessed a technical foul.
Here's what happened:
And another angle:
On replay it didn't look like Paul said much of anything to Beverley as they passed each other.
It was inexcusable from Beverley and completely uncalled for. The Clippers fell apart Wednesday night as they are going to be eliminated from the playoffs. Beverley shoving Paul was the cherry on top of the crap sundae the Clippers served up.
Paul, on the other hand, was brilliant. He poured in 41 points, hitting 7-of-8 from 3-point range, while adding four rebounds, eight assists and three steals without turning the ball over. He'll be going to his first NBA Finals.