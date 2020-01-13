Patrick Beverley Foul Out Earns a 'Bye Felicia' From Denver Nuggets Broadcaster
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 12 2020
The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, 114-104 and the end of the game was highly entertaining.
Patrick Beverley fouled out with just over a minute remaining while he fought for position against Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic. Beverley was shocked by the call as he would never knowingly commit a foul. As he argued and bedrudgingly left the floor, Nuggets announcer Chris Marlowe hit PatBev with a, "Bye Felicia!"
Only in the NBA.
After hearing Marlowe's call Doc Rivers decided to get tossed. Or maybe he just didn't want to see the final seconds tick off the clock in the Clippers' latest loss. Either way, it was a very mature way for the Clippers to end the game.