Pat Shurmur Won't Rule Out a Saquon Barkley Return This Week By Liam McKeone | Oct 02 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley was widely considered the only bright spot of this iteration of the New York Giants heading into the 2019 season. He went down in Daniel Jones' very first NFL start against the Bucs with an ankle sprain, and most projected timelines indicated he'd be out anywhere from 4-8 weeks.

Barkley apparently didn't see those timelines. He was seen running and cutting at practice on Wednesday, only a week and a half after his injury, although he didn't officially practice with the team. When head coach Pat Shurmur chatted with the media afterwards, not only did he dismiss the initial timeline, he wouldn't even rule Barkley out for this week.

Pat Shurmur said Saquon Barkley "felt good." He wouldn't rule the star running back out this week vs. Vikings. Added that some doctors had him out 8 weeks. "Not my doctors." — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 2, 2019

Now, when someone says something like, "Actually, according to my doctors", they're usually about to say something you probably should not believe. I am not sure what Shurmur means in this particular scenario, and just which doctors he's talking about. But that's besides the point. Barkley apparently looks and feels good enough that, while it's wildly unlikely, he could return on Sunday, merely two weeks after he suffered the injury.

Not like we needed any additional confirmation, but Saquon Barkley is officially not of this Earth.