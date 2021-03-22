The Big Lead
Latest Pat Mcafee Leads

Pat McAfee Was Not Happy With the End of the Syracuse-West Virginia Game

Ryan Phillips
Mar 21, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT
SiriusXM's "Busted Open" Celebrates 10th Anniversary In New York City On The Eve Of WrestleMania 35
SiriusXM's "Busted Open" Celebrates 10th Anniversary In New York City On The Eve Of WrestleMania 35 | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
facebooktwitter

Pat McAfee is a proud product of West Virginia, so he decided to lay a bet on his alma mater to beat Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Before the game, McAfee showed a wager of $10,000 on the money line and apparently he had a futures bet at stake too. As you can probably imagine, things didn't end well.

Syracuse pulled off the upset 75-72, and the final play saw West Virginia called for a travel as the Mountaineers attempted to try and get a late 3-pointer. McAfee was in attendance and was ticked off at the result. His wife Samantha filmed the whole thing.

Here's the video:

The worst part of this whole thing is the guy who comes up to McAfee when he's clearly upset and asks him about doing a podcast (or something, it's hard to tell). Man, leave Pat alone, he's clearly having a moment. Also, don't take off your mask when speaking to someone up close. It defeats the entire purpose.

That's a rough Sunday for McAfee. Pretty sure most of us have been there before.

facebooktwitter