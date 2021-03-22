Pat McAfee Was Not Happy With the End of the Syracuse-West Virginia Game
Pat McAfee is a proud product of West Virginia, so he decided to lay a bet on his alma mater to beat Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Before the game, McAfee showed a wager of $10,000 on the money line and apparently he had a futures bet at stake too. As you can probably imagine, things didn't end well.
Syracuse pulled off the upset 75-72, and the final play saw West Virginia called for a travel as the Mountaineers attempted to try and get a late 3-pointer. McAfee was in attendance and was ticked off at the result. His wife Samantha filmed the whole thing.
Here's the video:
The worst part of this whole thing is the guy who comes up to McAfee when he's clearly upset and asks him about doing a podcast (or something, it's hard to tell). Man, leave Pat alone, he's clearly having a moment. Also, don't take off your mask when speaking to someone up close. It defeats the entire purpose.
That's a rough Sunday for McAfee. Pretty sure most of us have been there before.