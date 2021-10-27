Pat McAfee Thinks Rob Manfred is an Idiot
Pat McAfee had Jeff Passan on his show Wednesday to talk all things baseball. While Passan sat by, McAfee opened up the hose and pointed it right at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Among other things, McAfee called Manfred a "f***ing idiot" for comments he made on Tuesday before Game 1 of the World Series.
Here's the segment from McAfee's show:
Here's what Manfred said on Tuesday that set McAfee off:
With that logic, no one outside of Atlanta or Houston should watch the World Series because neither has been marketed "nationwide." It's a dumb premise, made worse by Manfred's comments about the Braves' name and his uninformed blather about the Native American community supporting it:
I think it's safe to say I'm with McAfee on this one. Manfred is an idiot.