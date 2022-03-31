Pat McAfee Roasted on 'Get Up' Ahead of WrestleMania 38
Pat McAfee will be part of WrestleMania 38 this weekend and is doing some media tours to help promote it. One stop included jumping on this morning's edition of Get Up. The ESPN crew decided to fully embrace the WWE for the morning and roasted the hell out of McAfee.
Dianna Russini was up first, telling McAfee he needs a spray tan to better accentuate his muscles because he is lacking in that department. Then Tedy Bruschi talked about how hilarious it was to see kickers and punters get jacked up during games and it's amusing that McAfee would volunteer to do so again, even if the venue is different.
Another demonstration of how McAfee is perfect for WWE, even in this very different medium. Glad the ESPN production team decided to have a little fun with this.