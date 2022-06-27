Pat McAfee Fell Asleep Watching 'John Wick'
Pat McAfee is apparently not a big fan of John Wick. During his show on Monday, he gave his "McAfee Monday Movie Review" and revealed he actually fell asleep watching the movie. His staff couldn't believe it.
Here's what McAfee had to say about the Keanu Reeves blockbuster franchise:
There's a whole lot of confusing talk about the Baba Yaga scene from the movie so we'll just post it below.
Listening to the whole clip it seems McAfee is on board with the general premise of the movie but it couldn't keep him awake when he was a bit tired. I'm shocked by that outcome but maybe he'll give it another try sometime.