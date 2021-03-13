Pat McAfee Says ESPN Personalities Are No Longer Allowed On His Show
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 12, 2021, 7:48 PM EST
Pat McAfee made a shocking announcement on his Friday when he revealed ESPN personalities are no longer allowed on his radio show. Given how many regular guests he has from the network, that's a stunning development.
There are two clips where he discusses the new edict from ESPN. The first is below:
At first it seemed like McAfee was joking, but as the clip went on he slowly pulled back the curtain and this seems real. Regular guest Dan Orlovsky seemed to confirm the news with a gif:
In the next clip he continues to discuss the situation and even FaceTime'd regular guest Ariel Helwani who answered, not knowing he was on the show:
McAfee worked for ESPN as a college football color analyst in 2019 and made appearances on Get Up and College GameDay. Now McAfee has The Pat McAfee Show running on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio weekdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Maybe ESPN doesn't want its personalities spending time on his show instead of on their own in-house radio slate.
We'll see what happens with this, but it certainly sounds like McAfee lost a few regular guests for good on Friday.