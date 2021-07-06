Pat McAfee Destroyed His Computer During Interview
Pat McAfee isn't a traditional broadcaster. He doesn't sit in a chair behind a mic during his show and instead explores the space of his studio while performing. It's a great visual and adds a different element to the show. On Tuesday, it unfortunately led to disaster.
As McAfee interviewed regular guest Ariel Helwani, a wandering arm knocked over a beverage, which spilled directly on his computer. He lifted up the device to try and pour the liquid out but the damage was done.
Here's video of the incident:
The best part of this whole thing was one of McAfee's team members yelling, "Not again!" Apparently this is a fairly regular occurrence, and McAfee confirmed this is the second time he's done it to this computer.
Related Articles
ROUNDUP: Celtics Coach Ime Udoka; John McAfee Death; Britney Spears Seeks to End Conservatorship
Let's Check In on Philadelphia Sports Radio to See How They're Handling the Sixers' Loss
Latest Aaron Rodgers News is... There is No News
Trevor Bauer Explained Exactly How Sticky Substances Work on Sunday Night Baseball
I'll say, even if it winds up killing a computer or two, McAfee should never stop being himself. His physicality on the show makes it even more watchable. Whether he's roaming around the room or swinging a baseball bat, it adds an element to the show few broadcasters can match.