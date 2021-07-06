The Big Lead
Pat McAfee Destroyed His Computer During Interview

Ryan Phillips
Jul 6, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT
Pat McAfee attempts to save his computer during "The Pat McAfee Show"
Pat McAfee isn't a traditional broadcaster. He doesn't sit in a chair behind a mic during his show and instead explores the space of his studio while performing. It's a great visual and adds a different element to the show. On Tuesday, it unfortunately led to disaster.

As McAfee interviewed regular guest Ariel Helwani, a wandering arm knocked over a beverage, which spilled directly on his computer. He lifted up the device to try and pour the liquid out but the damage was done.

Here's video of the incident:

The best part of this whole thing was one of McAfee's team members yelling, "Not again!" Apparently this is a fairly regular occurrence, and McAfee confirmed this is the second time he's done it to this computer.

I'll say, even if it winds up killing a computer or two, McAfee should never stop being himself. His physicality on the show makes it even more watchable. Whether he's roaming around the room or swinging a baseball bat, it adds an element to the show few broadcasters can match.

