Pat McAfee Credits 'Keg Stand' For Indianapolis Colts' Resurgence By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 18 2019 Andy Lyons/Getty Images

There were plenty of factors behind the Indianapolis Colts' 33-13 dismantling of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Pat McAfee believes a certain celebration got the good vibes going.

In the third quarter of the victory, the Colts allowed lineman Quenton Nelson to carry the ball up the middle on third and goal from the Jacksonville one-yard line. After Nelson seemingly punched his way into the end zone, he joined his teammates in a "keg stand" celebration, mimicking a drinking activity frequently seen at college parties across the country.

The touchdown was called back after a review, but the Colts wound up finding the end zone on fourth down and carried on with a dominant win. Sunday's victory allowed the Colts back in the win column after consecutive losses, and also afforded them first place in the AFC South.

Nelson's celebration particularly enthused McAfee, a former Colts punter and Barstool Sports contributor, now working with ESPN and DAZN. On his daily show on the latter, McAfee, in a typical tongue-in-cheek manner, credited the keg stand with bringing the Colts blockers' mojo back.

Did the keg stand bring the #Colts O-line back? I would argue if that if you go to a party and there's a keg stand happening.. the emotion, the morale, and the mindset of that party is a positive one #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/AUGhGqO57r — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 18, 2019

Thanks to the efforts of the blockers, Indianapolis (6-4) racked up a season-best 264 yards and three scores on the ground in Sunday's key win. Nelson has been a big part of the Colts' recent success after earning first-team All-Pro nominations last season.

The Colts face off against the Texans in a critical showdown for AFC South supremacy Thursday night in Houston.