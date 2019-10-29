Pat Forde Joining Sports Illustrated By Kyle Koster | Oct 29 2019

Pat Forde is joining Sports Illustrated as a senior writer on Nov. 1, the outlet announced today. Forde, who has been at Yahoo! for the last eight years, is one of the most prominent writers and investigative journalists covering college sports and his switch comes right as the hoops season is kicking into full gear.

All of the content pieces he's most known for (Forde Minutes, the Forde-Yard Dash, and podcast with Dan Wetzel/Pete Thamel) will continue. Forde is also a contributor on Big Ten Network.

The timing of this is certainly interesting, what with Sports Illustrated's spate of contentious layoffs earlier this month.

“From the time I first became an SI subscriber at age 13, this was always the dream destination for me," Forde said in a statement. "As a full-grown adult, the reality is even more exciting. The opportunity to work with an elite collection of writers—Michael Rosenberg, Greg Bishop, Robert Klemko, Jenny Vrentas, Albert Breer, Jon Wertheim, Grant Wahl, Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Chris Mannix, Ross Dellenger, Laken Litman and many others—is thrilling and energizing.”

Time will tell if this is the first in a series of name-brand pickups at SI or a one-off.