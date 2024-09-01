Paralympics Crown First-Ever Pregnant Medalist in Paris
By Joe Lago
Already having to handle the pressure of Paris Paralympics competition, Jodie Grinham had to find a way to remain focused while her baby kicked nonstop.
"It has been a lovely reminder of the support bubble I have in my belly," said Grinham, who is seven months pregnant with her second child.
Grinham will be able to show her child a memento of the history she achieved in France.
The 31-year-old British archer became the first pregnant athlete to win a Paralympic medal on Saturday, when she took bronze in the women’s individual compound open. It is the second Paraylympic medal for Grinham, who won silver in the team compound event at 2016 Paralympics in Rio De Janeiro.
“I’m really proud of myself. I’ve had difficulties and it’s not been easy. But as long as I’m healthy and baby’s healthy, I knew we could compete,” Grinham told reporters. “I knew if I shot as well as I could, baby or not, I could come back with a medal."
Soon-to-be moms made headlines during the Paris Olympics last month.
Nada Hafez, a 26-year-old Egytian fencer, revealed that she was seven months pregnant during her round-of-32 victory against USA's Elizabeth Tartakovsky.
Hafez wrote on Instagram: "What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, and my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!"
Yaylagul Ramazanova, a 34-year-old archer representing Azerbaijan, competed in the women's individual event while six months pregnant. The two-time world champion also made her Olympic debut memorable by hitting a perfect-10 bull's eye to secure a 6-5 victory over China's Qixuan An in the elimination rounds.
After the win, Ramazanova wrote on Instagram: "Don’t let anyone ever tell you motherhood equals only sacrifices."