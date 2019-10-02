Papi Le Batard Did the Kendall Roy L-OG Rap from Succession By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 02 2019

In what amounts to an impressive turnaround, less than 48 hours after the episode of Succession where Kendall Roy did an embarrassing/endearing rap to honor his father Logan Roy, Papi Le Batard dropped the bars on Highly Questionable:

L to the OG, Papi be the OG ? #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/KCeiY1Vogp — Highly Questionable (@HQonESPN) October 2, 2019

I get that these segments are an acquired taste and if you are parachuting into ESPN looking for commentary on Bengals-Steelers it might be a little bit weird, but once you're in on the joke these are gold. It was great to see Missy Elliott give Papi props last week.

At some point HQ is going to need to put like an hour-long compilation of Papi raps together so we can objectively judge his best work in this regard.