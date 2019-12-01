Panthers WR Chris Hogan Pleads For Return of Stolen Car By William Pitts | Dec 01 2019 Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals | Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Wide receiver Chris Hogan has not had a pleasant first year with the Carolina Panthers. After playing only four games, the former New England Patriot hurt his left knee badly enough to require surgery, and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. He is on a one-year, $15 million contract.

As if that weren't bad enough, less than 24 hours before his team's home game against the Washington Redskins, some young thieves made off with his car. While other athletes would simply head to the nearest dealer and get a replacement as soon as possible, Hogan took the rather unusual route of pleading on social media for the quick return of his vehicle.

"I am asking in the spirit of the holidays, and from the bottom of my heart, to find the courage and kindness to return what you've taken from my family and neighborhood," wrote Hogan.

Odds are slim that this strategy will work, but it's worth a shot anyway. Hogan, appealing to their better nature, at least reminded us all of the lessons that can be learned in bad situations.