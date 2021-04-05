Carolina Panthers Trade For Sam Darnold, Put Out Hall of Fame Team Account Tweet
The Carolina Panthers have acquired Sam Darnold for a sack of practice balls and a kicking tee. Getting a 23-year-old quarterback who was in a less-than-desirable situation and a few years removed from being the No. 3 overall pick in the draft for cents on the dollar is a shrewd move independent of the eventual results.
Carolina was thought to be a major player in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, though that's looking more and more like a prize to think twice about winning. It's a bit perplexing why the franchise wouldn't wait to see if one of the highly-touted quarterbacks in this year's class fell to them at No. 8 while driving down Darnold's price after the Jets take Zach Wilson, but perhaps there's something to be said about getting things done early.
Anyway, the important thing here is the move set the stage for the Panthers' team account to send one of the better team account tweets in the cursed history of such a thing.
Did they ... Did they make the trade just to do the tweet? Definitely a non-zero chance.