Panthers Fire Ron Rivera By Liam McKeone | Dec 03 2019 Washington Redskins v Carolina Panthers | Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Black Monday is still a few weeks away, but that hasn't stopped one franchise from making a coaching change. The Carolina Panthers announced they've parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera had been the coach of the Panthers since 2011. He amassed a 76-63 regular-season record in that timespan, and led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos. He oversaw some of the most successful Panthers seasons since their run to the Super Bowl back in 2004.

Perry Fewell has been named the interim head coach, and the search for a new leader of the franchise commences.