Paige VanZant Lost Her Bare Knuckle Debut to Britain Hart
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 6, 2021, 12:38 AM EST
Paige VanZant and Britain Hart finally met in the rounded ring of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in Florida on Friday. Paige VanZant, in her BKFC debut, lost by decision. Hart used a size advantage to win the fight 49-46 on all three judges' scorecards.
Hart won the clinch for most of the fight, which must have won the fight. VanZant came out in the fifth and final round and looked like she could have finished the fight, which she had to do because the judges didn't score any other round for her.
On Thursday, VanZant put her hand on Hart's throat during weigh-ins. VanZant still has three fights left on her contract, which she says is worth a lot more than she ever made in the UFC. Now they have to pay her that money after a loss.
VanZant became a star in the UFC, but jumped ship the first time the was a free agent. She started in the UFC in 2014 at 19 years old. Two years later she was on was on Dancing With the Stars. In 2019 she was in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and revealed that she made more money on Instagram than in the UFC, which was the beginning of the end of her time in that organization.