Paige VanZant Wins AEW Debut at Double Or Nothing

TNT Champion @ScorpioSky, @OfficialEGO and @PaigeVanZant are here and more than ready for this Mixed Trios Bout on #AEWDoN! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/2OTH8mkkDG