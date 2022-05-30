Paige VanZant Wins AEW Debut at Double Or Nothing
Paige VanZant has long been trending towards a career in professional wrestling. When her run in the UFC came to an end in 2020, most believed her next stop would be in WWE. After a detour into bare knuckle fighting, she's finally arrived in pro wrestling and finally had her first match Sunday night at AEW's pay-per-view event Double or Nothing. She teamed with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky and came out victorious.
VanZant is fighting as part of the American Top Team stable and they faced Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, winning by pinfall after 12:30.
Here are some of her highlights:
She looks like she fits in.
VanZant has always been better at being a star than a mixed martial artist. She came in second on Dancing with the Stars, made and appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, has an OnlyFans page and her Instagram page has more than 3.2 million followers.
She looks like she may have found a home in professional wrestling.