Paige Bueckers Credits Jaden Smith, 'The Karate Kid' Remake and God For Helping UConn Beat Baylor
The UConn Huskies beat the Baylor Bears to advance to the NCAA Women's Final Four. Star freshman Paige Bueckers had 28 points on 10 of 22 shooting and made the victory-clinching steal at the buzzer. She was interviewed by Holly Rowe after the game and was asked about the biggest defensive play of her career. Her answer was unlike unreal.
Paige Bueckers was randomly signing the song, "Never Say Never," which features Jaden Smith. His verse in the song really stood out to her. Then she saw the Karate Kid remake was on television. She had her Pam Beasley moment and the rest is history.
For context. Paige Bueckers is 19 years old. Justin Bieber's "Never Say Never," featuring Jaden Smith, was released June 8, 2010. At the time, Bueckers was 8-years-old. Bieber would have just turned 16 and Smith was about to turn 12. "Never Say Never" would be on the soundtrack for The Karate Kid, which was released June 11, 2010.