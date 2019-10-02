Pageviews Podcast: Fox Sports' Joe Davis By Kyle Koster | Oct 02 2019

Joe Davis rose up the industry's depth chart swiftly. He currently provides play-by-play for Fox's No. 2 college football booth and will be on the microphone for the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Twins, alongside John Smoltz. The television voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers replaced the legendary Vin Scully and has navigated that difficult situation with ease.

He took the time to talk to The Big Lead about realizing big dreams, fitting into one's own shoes, and the laid-back brisket lifestyle. Davis recalled the time his crew was forced into hard labor after the Apple Cup, a pivotal call-up before a Middle Tennessee-Mississippi State game, and why he was so interested in last year's Academy Awards.

PREVIOUS PAGEVIEWS PODCASTS

Jalen Rose

Brady Quinn

MORE PODCASTS FROM THE BIG LEAD

Robbie Fox

Paul Finebaum