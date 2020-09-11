Padres Manager Must Hate Rondo-LeBron Unsportsmanlike Alley-Oop
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 10 2020
Padres manager Jayce Tingler ruffled some feathers when he rebuked his own player, Fernando Tatis Jr., for swinging at a 3-0 pitch and hitting a grand slam when the Padres were already beating the poor, helpless Texas Rangers, 10-3.
But if he thought that was poor sportsmanship, just wait until he sees what Rajon Rondo and LeBron James cooked up late in the Lakers Game 4 win over the Rockets.
With ONLY 0:25 left on the clock and the Lakers CLINGING TO a 108-100 lead, Rondo threw up an awkward lob pass that LeBron James amazingly threw down for a nail-in-the-coffin dunk. Or was the nail in the coffin already? I'm guessing Tingler is thinking the latter.
Oh the humanity! The unsportsmanlike conduct. How dare they try to rub the Rockets face in the fact that they're one loss away from wondering how they can trade Russell Westbrook back for Chris Paul. It's rude, inconsiderate, and completely amazing. Thanks for the memory LeBron.