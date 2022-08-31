Padres-Giants Umpire Curses on Hot Mic, Immediately Regrets It
The San Diego Padres were in San Francisco last night facing off against the Giants and, at one point, felt the need to challenge a call on the field. Umpire Adrian Johnson was tasked with announcing the decision to the stadium and accidentally said "Oh sh-t" on a very hot mic in front of thousands of fans.
Good stuff!
What a tremendous face he made after swearing. A classic "oops" expression if I've ever seen one. Very memeable content. Who says MLB has trouble marketing the game?
Of course, fans might be more appreciative if certain umpires had that expression on their face after a very obviously bad call instead of just after swearing on the mic. Baby steps, though.