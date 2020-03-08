Padres Broadcaster Mark Grant Couldn't Resist a Churro at Spring Training
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 08 2020
Spring training is awesome. Baseball comes back, while fans, players and broadcasters are all relaxing while the competition slowly heats up towards opening day. That was fully on display Sunday, as San Diego Padres broadcaster Mark Grant really wanted a churro.
Grant picked out a vocal vendor who has become a bit of a celebrity during spring training. Reaching down from the broadcast booth, Grant asked how much a churro was, and when told $5, he gave the vendor $20 to keep. It was an awesome moment.
Check it out:
That was awesome and a perfect example of what makes spring training so great. Oh, and in case you weren't aware, Grant is one of the best color guys in all of baseball. Dude is a blast and has been with the Padres for more than two decades. His antics never get old.