San Diego Padres Fire Manager Andy Green By Liam McKeone | Sep 21 2019 Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres surprised everyone at the beginning of the year, but got unlucky with injuries and ultimately fell out of the playoff race sooner rather than later. Still, their young core is highly-regarded around the league, and Fernando Tatis Jr. has all the makings of a future superstar.

The manager who helped that young core emerge this year won't have a chance to see it through, as the Padres fired Andy Green after four seasons at the helm.

The #Padres have fired manager Andy Green. In his fourth season, he finishes SD run with 274-366 record. Two years left on his deal. — Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) September 21, 2019

Green was two-thirds of the way through his contract, and the Padres currently sit at 69-85, good for fourth in the N.L. West. While it seemed like a change might've been coming in order to push the Padres to the next level, it is a bit of a surprise to see him get canned before the end of the season. The expectation was that next season would be the real referendum of his managing prowess as the team's young talent becomes fully realized.

This is one of the more exciting managing jobs in baseball right now, and there won't be a shortage of takers here. What the Padres do next will define at least the next five years of their organization.