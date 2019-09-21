San Diego Padres Fire Manager Andy Green
By Liam McKeone | Sep 21 2019
The San Diego Padres surprised everyone at the beginning of the year, but got unlucky with injuries and ultimately fell out of the playoff race sooner rather than later. Still, their young core is highly-regarded around the league, and Fernando Tatis Jr. has all the makings of a future superstar.
The manager who helped that young core emerge this year won't have a chance to see it through, as the Padres fired Andy Green after four seasons at the helm.
Green was two-thirds of the way through his contract, and the Padres currently sit at 69-85, good for fourth in the N.L. West. While it seemed like a change might've been coming in order to push the Padres to the next level, it is a bit of a surprise to see him get canned before the end of the season. The expectation was that next season would be the real referendum of his managing prowess as the team's young talent becomes fully realized.
This is one of the more exciting managing jobs in baseball right now, and there won't be a shortage of takers here. What the Padres do next will define at least the next five years of their organization.