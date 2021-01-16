FOX Sports Gives Look Inside Green Bay Packers Owners Meeting
By Liam McKeone | Jan 16, 2021, 4:47 PM EST
The Green Bay Packers are facing off against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. It's the biggest time of year for the teams and their players, and (of course) the networks charged with broadcasting the postseason affairs.
The FOX NFL team kicks off the weekend of playoff football and brought their A-Game for Packers-Rams in the form of this pregame video demonstrating what an owners meeting looks like up in Wisconsin.
Good, quality humor there. I liked the gavel in hand. While the Packers are the only publicly-owned team in the NFL, the conversation about not leaving the gameplanning up to the coaches is a mindset shared among all fans, regardless of their stake in the team.
The fans above should know that the fire alarm thing never works, though.