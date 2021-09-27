Here's Al Michaels' Call of Mason Crosby's Game-Winning Field Goal
The Green Bay Packers clipped the San Francisco 49ers in a spectacular Sunday Night Football game which may have also been a preview of the NFC Championship Game. Aaron Rodgers did that thing again where he makes incredible throws in the final minute to set up the ever-reliable Mason Crosby for a shot at the win. Ratings promise to be bonkers and also, crucially, have no impact on your day-to-day life.
Crosby's 51-yard blast was center-cut with a nice fade. It sparked reactions of varying tone and tenor.
Al Michaels reacted this way, with a matter-of-fact call at the same level an 8-yard second-quarter rush might elicit. Not a criticism, a reminder that one needs to do something pretty special to send a legend who has seen it all into histrionics.
Michaels is just a pro's pro. Thing may have gotten pretty exciting but at the end of the day it's was just a regular season game in September. Let's not lose our heads here.
Rodgers, on the other hand, was a bit more fired up. As he should have been.
So, yeah. He's locked in. Cares about football. Still cares about football even though he had a dramatic offseason and has interest in other pursuits. People were still wondering about this for some reason. They'll openly wonder after the next Packers' loss too because we can't have nice things.