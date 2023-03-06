The Packers Don't Seem to Want Aaron Rodgers Back
The NFL offseason has been dominated by Aaron Rodgers rumors and we still have no idea how things are going to work out between the four-time MVP and the Green Bay Packers. But more and more we continue to get the vibes out of Green Bay that the franchise doesn't want Rodgers back. More confirmation came on Monday.
Rich Eisen discussed all the hot rumors he heard over the weekend at the NFL combine. One of those is that the Packers would prefer if Rodgers didn't want to return.
We've heard this kind of thing all offseason. The Packers seem ready to move on and would love it if Rodgers retired or demanded a trade. It will be incredibly difficult for Green Bay to make the move to dump Rodgers due to the PR hit the franchise would take. It would be far better for the Packers if Rodgers made the first move.
Either way, it appears less and less likely the future Hall of Famer is in Green Bay next season.