America Absolutely Loves America's Game of the Week

@FOXSports' AMERICA'S GAME OF THE WEEK, highlighted by the @Packers win over the @Buccaneers, scores 26,399,000 viewers -- a 14% increase over last year.



Season-to-date, AGOTW ranks as the No. 1 show in television with an average of 22,463,000 viewers. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/frzx6Bgagz