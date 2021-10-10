Jonathan Vilma After Another Mason Crosby Missed Field Goal: 'This Sh-t's Unreal'
The Cincinnati Bengals engaged in an absolutely wild afternoon affair against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers had a nice duel but the day was marred by mistakes on both sides, most notably by the kickers.
The Packers drove into Cincinnati territory while tied 22-22 and had a 36-yard field goal to take a three-point lead. Mason Crosby missed that field goal and it wasn't close, either. The Bengals then took over and attempted a 57-yard field goal with 21 seconds left that would have probably won the game. Evan McPherson missed that, too.
Guess what happened next? Rodgers got the Packers into field goal territory in the waning seconds of the game, giving Crosby a chance at redemption. It was a 51-yarder, and Crosby missed again. Three go-ahead field goals missed in a two-minute span.
Jonathan Vilma was commentating the game and was so astounded by the unfolding of events that he slipped up and spoke like a fan watching the game: "This sh-t's unreal."
I mean... Vilma is right! Even if the FCC and FOX may have a bone to pick after the game. That was indeed unreal. Would love to hear Vilma's unfiltered thoughts after Crosby missed another game-winner in overtime.