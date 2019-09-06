Packers-Bears Ratings Kickoff to Impressive Year-Over-Year Results By Bobby Burack | Sep 06 2019

The NFL returned last night with the Packers 10-3 victory over the Bears. There was no shortage of eyeballs tuning in to watch the defensive battle with ratings up around 15 percent over last year’s opening-night matchup. Sports Business Journal says the overnight number should come in around a 15.3.

The ⁦@packers⁩ vs. ⁦@ChicagoBears⁩ in NFL Kickoff Game delivers for NBC pic.twitter.com/3pZZGMlxxI — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) September 6, 2019

This very well could be a sign of things to come for the NFL this season. The league bounced back last season ratings-wise and is filled with compelling storylines this season. Not to mention, last night’s action didn’t even have the benefit of being all that interesting of a game.

In the NFL’s mind, this likely justifies them electing to go with the Packers and Bears for opening night as opposed to starting with the Super Bowl champions, which thas become the common theme for the first game of the season.

In the end, no matter how much the media tries crushing it, this is yet another example that there is no comparison to the NFL for sports fans. They remain king.