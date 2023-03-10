Packers Will Honor Aaron Rodgers Trade Request If He Asks
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy was interviewed during a telecast of the Wisconsin girls state basketball playoffs on Friday and dropped a pretty significant bomb. Murphy said the Packers will honor a trade request from Aaron Rodgers if he makes one. Murphy also confirmed the team had given the New York Jets permission to talk to the four-time NFL MVP quarterback.
I suppose this is pretty obvious. It's doubtful the Packers would allow the Jets to talk to Rodgers if they didn't plan to help facilitate a trade. That said, this is just more evidence the Packers don't really want Rodgers back. They've dropped plenty of hints to that effect and each one is just more fuel for the fire.
I don't really see how Rodgers is back in Green Bay in 2023. As of now it appears his options are to either retire or go to the Jets.
Side note: I love how the Wisconsin girls state basketball playoff broadcast beat Adam Schefter to this massive scoop.