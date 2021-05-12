Packers Sign Blake Bortles Amid Aaron Rodgers' Absence
The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are still at odds, and with in-person workouts approaching, that's bad news for the offense. With Jordan Love as the only quarterback participating, Green Bay was desperately in need of some depth. Fear not, Packers fans, Blake Bortles is riding to the rescue.
A week ago, Packers beat writer Zach Kruse wrote the following about Bortles, and ended up being right:
Nathaniel Hackett is the Packers' offensive coordinator and he worked with Bortles on the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2015 to 2018 as the quarterbacks coach then the offensive coordinator. So this deal makes sense. Still, it's Blake Bortles. Not sure any Packers fans are going to be thrilled about this. When you have to get Bortles to shore up your quarterback situation, things are in a bad way.
The Rodgers-Packers saga continues and there's no resolution in sight. While some are offering hope, Rodgers seems set on never playing for the franchise again and is reportedly recruiting players to join him on another team.
We'll see what happens here, but color me skeptical that adding Bortles does much to change the situation.