Packers-49ers Week 12 Flexed to Sunday Night Football By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 12 2019 Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Week 12 matchup between the Packers and 49ers has been flexed to NBC's Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced today. This game is likely to have big implications in the NFC playoff seedings for potential byes. Green Bay is 8-2 and will be coming off a bye; San Francisco is 8-1 and plays Arizona this week.

Previously, Seahawks-Eagles had been slotted for Sunday Night Football in this slot. That game will be moved to 1:00 PM that Sunday. On that day, we can also look forward to Patriots-Cowboys on Fox. Should be an excellent Sunday top to bottom.