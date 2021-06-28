Roundup: Heat Wave Rocks Pacific Northwest; Olivia Munn Still Dating John Mulaney; Simone Biles Dominates Again
Historic heatwave pummels Pacific Northwest ... Threat of the delta variant looms in the South ... Latest on Miami building collapse ... Bipartisan infrastructure deal moves forward ... Tour de France plans to sue woman who caused massive crash ... Apple-Microsoft tech war reignites ... Russian mercenaries are driving war crimes in Africa ... Olivia Munn and John Mulaney still dating ... "F9" shattered pandemic box office records ... Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show reopened ... Max Verstappen dominated the Styrian Grand Prix ... Gerrit Cole struggled against the Red Sox ... Damian Lillard isn't happy in Portland ... The Czech Republic stunned the Netherlands at Euro 2020 ... Belgium knocked out Portugal ... The Bucks grabbed a 2-1 lead over the Hawks ... Simone Biles is headed back to the Olympics ...
How Belgium ended Portugal's reign [Sports Illustrated]
The six biggest questions heading into the second half of Loki [The Ringer]
Inside William Barr's breakup with Donald Trump [The Atlantic]
The unexplained phenomena of the UFO report [The New Yorker]
How Nate McMillan led the Hawks on an improbable playoff run [Yahoo Sports]
Deandre Ayton is making himself a lot of money in the playoffs [The Big Lead]
Highlights from Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals:
That time Larry David couldn't keep it together reading mean tweets about Jimmy Kimmel:
Desus & Mero discuss their beef with Barack Obama:
R.E.M. -- "What's the Frequency, Kenneth?"