Pacers Exploring Trade Options as Domantas Sabonis Extension Talks Stall By Ryan Phillips | Oct 18 2019 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Domantas Sabonis could be on the move as the deadline to get a contract extension done with the Indiana Pacers is rapidly approaching. If the Pacers and Sabonis can't agree to an extension by Monday's deadline, Indiana may have no choice but to trade him. Apparently, they've already engaged several teams about just that.

Sabonis is one of the NBA's most promising young big men. He's just 23 and averaged 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Pacers last year. He has just one year left on his contract worth $3.5 million and would become a restricted free agent after this season if the two sides can't reach a deal.

The Athletic's Sam Amick is reporting the Pacers have engaged several teams about Sabonis, but their price remains extremely high. That might lower over the weekend as the the likelihood of an extension diminishes.

Indiana gave Myles Turner a four-year, $72 million deal last October and shoved a four-year, $85 million contract into the hands of Malcolm Brogdon this summer. Jeremy Lamb also got a surprisingly big three-year, $31.5 million deal this offseason as well. That's a lot of money floating around the roster and it would be difficult to give Sabonis the huge deal he's asking for.

If the two sides can't work something out, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sabonis on another roster this season.