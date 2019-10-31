Pablo Torre as Michael Wilbon is Something You Can't Unsee By Kyle Koster | Oct 31 2019

High Noon is a show that, like many shows, owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to Pardon The Interruption. In many ways Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre are generational reboots of Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser. So, intellectually, it makes sense that the duo would dress as trail-blazing sports duo for Halloween.

But no amount of intellectual training can prepare a person for seeing Torre as Wilbon.

PARDON THE INTERRUPTION pic.twitter.com/ejCYewplPl — HIGH NOON (@HIGHNOONonESPN) October 31, 2019

The Chicago Cubs jersey helped a lot as a context clue. Otherwise you could have told me he was supposed to be anyone from Yul Brenner to Tom Tolbert to Tony Bruno.

Jarring stuff.

And Jones? Well he just looks good with that Bernie Sanders fringe. Like a tenured college professor who wears sweaters with checkered elbows.

It'll be interesting to see if the real PTI guys return the favor at 5:30. The smart money is on "no" as it seems fraught with peril.