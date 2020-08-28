Pablo Torre Shocked Katie Nolan With a Horrifying Story About His Pet Hamsters
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 28 2020
Pablo Torre has seen some things. On Friday's episode of ESPN's Highly Questionable, Torre revealed an awful story about the pet hamsters he had as a kid. Fellow panelist Katie Nolan was properly horrified.
I can't adequately describe the story, just watch:
That's the kind of visual that scars someone for life, so we feel for you Pablo.
Apparently Nolan had no idea that hamsters often eat their young. I thought that was a pretty commonly known but she must have scrolled right past whatever horrible Internet rabbit hole you find that information in.
The best part of this is that Dan Le Batard knew what story was coming and actually encouraged Torre to tell it just to see Nolan's reaction. Now that's some good television hosting.