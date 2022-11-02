Overtime Elite Has New Media Rights Deal With Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video and Overtime Elite have reached a multiyear deal giving Prime Video exclusive global streaming rights to 20 games per season through 2024, The Big Lead has learned. The agreement begins on Nov. 4 and is Overtime Elite's first global rights deal. In addition to the game inventory, Prime Video will stream a season-long documentary series debuting in mid-2023. Amazon is also investing in Overtime as part of its Series D funding round.
Broadcasts will be on Friday and Saturday nights and include AMP. The package features 15 regular-season contests, plus the playoffs beginning on Feb. 17.
OTE is a six-team leagues showcasing some of the top 16-20 year-olds aimed at providing training and support to prepare them for their collegiate or professional careers. The collaboration affords them greater visibility and gives Amazon yet another arrow in its sporting quiver.