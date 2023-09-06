OutKick to Launch New Daily Show With Charly Arnolt
By Kyle Koster
OutKick will launch a new daily show hosted by Charly Arnolt on Thursday, The Big Lead has learned. OutKick The Morning with Charly Arnolt will air live every weekday morning at 8 a.m. ET and aims to be built around her unfiltered perspective on sports, news, pop culture and politics — plus interviews. Thursday's show includes a discussion with UFC president Dana White.
This news comes in advance of the company's plan to roll out a more expansive two-hour morning show with Arnolt and a co-host later this year.
Arnolt joined OutKick back in April after five years at ESPN, where she had a variety of roles, including hosting SportsCenter and appearing on First Take. In an interview with the Indy Star, Arnolt said she was "a bit stifled in the past."
"People are too scared to speak up for the fear of being called politically incorrect. The idea of cancel culture, it doesn’t exist here. I speak freely."
OutKick was founded Clay Travis and acquired by Fox Corp. in 2021. It has steadily expanded its portfolio of content since then. Talent now includes Tomi Lahren, Riley Gaines, Dan Dakich, and Curt Schilling.