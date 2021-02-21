VIDEO: Oscar Valdez Viciously Knocks Out Miguel Berchelt
By Kyle Koster | Feb 21, 2021, 8:25 AM EST
Oscar Valdez captured the WBC junior lightweight title by knocking out Miguel Berchelt last night in Las Vegas with one of the more devastating punches you'll ever see. The buzzer-beating blow marked the third time Valdez knocked his opponent to the mat in a bout he dominated from the opening bell.
The brutal knockout came via a vicious left-hand and was a cherry on top of a victorious sundae as Valdez would have easily won on the judges' cards anyway. If there's a lesson there, it's to always give up and realize that discretion is the better part of valor. Those who forget that tend to end up splayed out facedown after trauma like a deflated inflatable arm guy at a car dealership.
Valdez is now undefeated in 29 professional fights, with 23 wins coming via knockout. One need not be a statistician to understand that these are good numbers.