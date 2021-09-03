Oscar De La Hoya Has COVID, Will Be Replaced By Evander Holyfield in Celebrity Boxing Match
Oscar De La Hoya has COVID-19 and will be unable to face Vitor Belfort next weekend in their scheculed Triller celebrity boxing match in California. De La Hoya's replacement will be Evander Holyfield, who is much bigger and older. According to TMZ, if the fight won't be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission then they will simply move the fight to Florida.
This is just an incredible turn of events. Belfort, 44, last fought in 2018 and was originally going to fight a YouTuber in his professional boxing debut in June. When that fell apart he moved on to De La Hoya.
If Holyfield actually replaces De La Hoya it will be about as insane as the celebrity boxing circuit can get. Holyfield is 58-years old, 10 years older than De La Hoya. And the size difference must be insane. The last time Holyfield fought below heavyweight appears to be 1988. Did I mention he's 58? And they're ready to just move the whole event to Florida?
The card will also feature a cruiserweight bout between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz. So at $49.99 it's an incredible value, no matter who ends up fighting Vitor Belfort.