Orlando Scandrick: Patriots Would Check Visiting Team Hotels For Playbooks and Game Plans By Stephen Douglas | Dec 10 2019 New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Orlando Scandric, the former Cowboys, Chiefs and Eagles cornerback, appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on FS1 today. While discussing the latest New England Patriots Spygate chapter, Scandrick threw out his own Cheat-riots rumor.

So @OScandrick just said on @TheHerd that the rumor around the league is the Patriots have people go to the visiting team hotel and do a sweep of the hotel in case they can find any game plan, playbook, etc. stuff laying around, and bring it to the team if they do. — Sal Capaccio ? (@SalSports) December 10, 2019

According to Scandrick, the Patriots send someone to the visiting team's hotel to look for any sensitive information that may have been left behind. If this sounds familiar, its because some Patriot employees discussed a similar practice during the Spygate era in a 2015 Outside the Lines story. Via OTL:

In fact, many former New England coaches and employees insist that the taping of signals wasn't even the most effective cheating method the Patriots deployed in that era. Several of them acknowledge that during pregame warm-ups, a low-level Patriots employee would sneak into the visiting locker room and steal the play sheet, listing the first 20 or so scripted calls for the opposing team's offense. (The practice became so notorious that some coaches put out fake play sheets for the Patriots to swipe.)

Going to the team hotels to take a look around sounds absolutely pedestrian compared to sneaking into the locker room. The NFL rule book probably just defers to Finders Keepers on the hotel thing.