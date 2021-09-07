Orioles Fans Chased and Caught a Rat in the Stands During a Game
By Stephen Douglas
The Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Monday, 3-2. Rather than focus on the home team's 93rd loss of the season, the nearly 12,000 fans in attendance united and worked together to capture a rat that was loose in the stands on a beautiful Labor Day afternoon.
That's right. A dude apparently snatched the rodent with his bare hands and got the biggest ovation of the day. I admit I'm not sure what percentage of the 12K people were involved in the public rat catching, but anyone brave enough to participate deserves a special commendation and maybe a rabies shot. Baltimore is just built different, I guess.